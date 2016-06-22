White House strongly condemns North Korea missile launches

(Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday condemned the latest missile launches by North Korea, saying they were a "flagrant violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations.

"The United States strongly condemns the provocative actions by the North Korean government," White House spokesman Josh Ernest told a regular media briefing.

"I do think the impact of these provocations will be to strengthen the resolve of the international community that has such serious concerns with North Korea's behavior," Earnest said.