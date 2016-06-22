FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House strongly condemns North Korea missile launches
June 22, 2016 / 5:18 PM / a year ago

White House strongly condemns North Korea missile launches

An underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. KCNA/viaFile Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday condemned the latest missile launches by North Korea, saying they were a "flagrant violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations.

"The United States strongly condemns the provocative actions by the North Korean government," White House spokesman Josh Ernest told a regular media briefing.

"I do think the impact of these provocations will be to strengthen the resolve of the international community that has such serious concerns with North Korea's behavior," Earnest said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Kouichi Shirayanagi; Editing by Tim Ahmann

