a year ago
North Korea's second missile flies 400 km: South Korean military
June 22, 2016 / 12:57 AM / a year ago

North Korea's second missile flies 400 km: South Korean military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A second missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday flew about 400 km (250 miles), South Korea's military said on Wednesday, but it was yet to determine whether the launch was a success or failure.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launch closely.

The launch of what appeared to be a second intermediate-range Musudan missile by North Korea came about two hours after an earlier launch failed, South Korea's military said.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
