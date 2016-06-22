North Korea's second missile flies 400 km: South Korean military

SEOUL (Reuters) - A second missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday flew about 400 km (250 miles), South Korea's military said on Wednesday, but it was yet to determine whether the launch was a success or failure.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launch closely.

The launch of what appeared to be a second intermediate-range Musudan missile by North Korea came about two hours after an earlier launch failed, South Korea's military said.