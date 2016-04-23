FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France calls on EU to adopt new sanctions against North Korea
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

France calls on EU to adopt new sanctions against North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on the European Union on Saturday to adopt additional sanctions on North Korea after South Korea said the isolated state had launched a ballistic missile from a submarine.

“We call on the international community to adopt a firm and united reaction so that North Korea stops its provocations,” a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In particular, France calls on the European Union to unilaterally adopt additional sanctions,” he said, adding that if the launch was confirmed, it would be a new violation of U.N. resolutions.

Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.