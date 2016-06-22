FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Can't rule out further provocative action from North Korea: Japan defense minister
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 1:08 AM / a year ago

Can't rule out further provocative action from North Korea: Japan defense minister

Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani reacts as he speaks to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 22, 2016.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's defense minister said on Wednesday the possibility of further provocative action by North Korea could not be ruled out, speculating that its latest missile launches could be timed to coincide with the anniversary of the start of the Korean War in 1950.

Speaking to reporters, Gen Nakatani said North Korea's repeated missile launches were a "serious provocation" and could not be tolerated.

North Korea launched what are believed to be intermediate-range Musudan ballistic missile twice on Wednesday morning. Both fell into the Sea of Japan, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

