a year ago
Japan says North Korean missile shows threat intensifying
June 22, 2016 / 4:54 AM / a year ago

Japan says North Korean missile shows threat intensifying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - One of the missiles launched by North Korea on Wednesday reached an altitude of over 1,000 kms (621 miles) showing the Pyongyang regime has made progress developing intermediate range ballistic missiles (IRBM), Japan's Minister of Defence said.

"We don't know whether it counts as a success, but North Korea has shown some capability with IRBMs," Gen Nakatani told reporters in Tokyo. "The threat to Japan is intensifying."

Japan's defense ministry said that the second missile launched on Wednesday morning flew 400 kms (248 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
