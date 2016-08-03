FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan defense minister: North Korea missile launch 'serious threat' to Japan's security
August 3, 2016 / 1:34 AM / a year ago

Japan defense minister: North Korea missile launch 'serious threat' to Japan's security

Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani reacts as he speaks to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 22, 2016.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said on Wednesday that North Korea's missile launch was a "serious threat" to Japan's security.

The nation's self defense force remains on alert in case of further North Korean missile launches, he told reporters.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its western region into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Reporting by Nobuhiko Kubo; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

