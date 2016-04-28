FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea fired second intermediate-range missile, likely failed: South Korea
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 3:24 PM / a year ago

North Korea fired second intermediate-range missile, likely failed: South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Paektusan Hero Youth Power Station No. 3 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 23, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a second intermediate-range ballistic missile on Thursday which appeared to have been a failure, a South Korean Defence Ministry official said, hours after another missile crashed seconds after launch.

The second missile was fired at about 7:26 p.m. (6.26 a.m. ET) from the same east coast region where the first was launched earlier on Thursday but likely failed, the official said.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Alison Williams

