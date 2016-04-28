North Korea fired second intermediate-range missile, likely failed: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a second intermediate-range ballistic missile on Thursday which appeared to have been a failure, a South Korean Defence Ministry official said, hours after another missile crashed seconds after launch.
The second missile was fired at about 7:26 p.m. (6.26 a.m. ET) from the same east coast region where the first was launched earlier on Thursday but likely failed, the official said.
