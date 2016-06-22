South Korea president denounces North's 'reckless provocation'

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday that North Korea was heading towards self-destruction with its continued missile and nuclear tests.
"The North Korean regime should realize that complete isolation and self-destruction await at the end of reckless provocation," Park said.
Her remarks come after North Korea launched what appeared to be a second intermediate-range Musudan missile on Wednesday that flew about 400 km (250 miles).
