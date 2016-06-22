FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea president denounces North's 'reckless provocation'
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 8:08 AM / a year ago

South Korea president denounces North's 'reckless provocation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday that North Korea was heading towards self-destruction with its continued missile and nuclear tests.

"The North Korean regime should realize that complete isolation and self-destruction await at the end of reckless provocation," Park said.

Her remarks come after North Korea launched what appeared to be a second intermediate-range Musudan missile on Wednesday that flew about 400 km (250 miles).

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
