South Korea president denounces North's 'reckless provocation'

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday that North Korea was heading towards self-destruction with its continued missile and nuclear tests.

"The North Korean regime should realize that complete isolation and self-destruction await at the end of reckless provocation," Park said.

Her remarks come after North Korea launched what appeared to be a second intermediate-range Musudan missile on Wednesday that flew about 400 km (250 miles).