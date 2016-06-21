FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 4:46 AM / a year ago

North Korea moves intermediate-range missile to east coast, no sign of imminent launch: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea appears to have moved an intermediate-range missile to its east coast, but there are no signs of an imminent launch, South Korea's Yonhap news reported, citing an unnamed government source.

The North Korea missile is presumed to be a Musudan, the source said, the same missile it attempted to launch in May.

Japan's military is on alert for a possible North Korean ballistic missile launch, a government source said on Tuesday, with local media reporting its navy and anti-missile Patriot batteries have been told to shoot down any projectile heading for Japan.

Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
