U.S., South Korea, Japan officials: North Korea missile launches 'provocative acts'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S., South Korean and Japanese defense officials on Thursday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches as "provocative acts" that posed "a serious threat to peace and stability."

The statement was issued by the Pentagon after a videoconference meeting of the defense officials from the three countries. On Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time, the latest in a series of launches by the isolated country.