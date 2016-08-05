FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., South Korea, Japan officials: North Korea missile launches 'provocative acts'
#World News
August 5, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

U.S., South Korea, Japan officials: North Korea missile launches 'provocative acts'

A passenger walks past a TV screen at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, broadcasting a news report on North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from North Korea's east coast port of Sinpo July 9, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S., South Korean and Japanese defense officials on Thursday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches as "provocative acts" that posed "a serious threat to peace and stability."

The statement was issued by the Pentagon after a videoconference meeting of the defense officials from the three countries. On Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time, the latest in a series of launches by the isolated country.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
