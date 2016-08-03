U.N. chief 'deeply troubled' by North Korea missile launches

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is “deeply troubled” by North Korea’s recent missile launches, his spokesman said on Wednesday after one of the rockets landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time.

“Such actions seriously undermine regional peace and stability. We reiterate the call on the DPRK (North Korea) to heed the united call of the international community to reverse its course and return to the process of sincere dialogue,” said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.