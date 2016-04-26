FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House to 'ramp up' pressure on North Korea over nuclear activity
#World News
April 26, 2016 / 6:02 PM / a year ago

White House to 'ramp up' pressure on North Korea over nuclear activity

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that North Korea appears to be preparing for another nuclear test, but said it planned to continue to “ramp up the pressure” on Pyongyang to curb its nuclear activities.

“We’re going to continue to make clear that the path that North Korea must choose to rejoin the international community is one that involves them committing to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and come into compliance with their international obligations,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

“We’re going to continue to ramp up the pressure on the North Korean regime. We’re going to continue to work closely with the Chinese government that has more influence with the North Korean government than any other country in the world,” he said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
