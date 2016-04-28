FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says it detected two attempted North Korean missile launches
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 3:24 PM / a year ago

U.S. says it detected two attempted North Korean missile launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Strategic Command said on Thursday it had tracked two attempted missile launches by North Korea since Wednesday evening, neither of which posed a threat to North America.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Martin O‘Donnell, a STRATCOM spokesman, said Strategic Command detected and tracked ”what we assess were attempted North Korean missile launches at 4:43 p.m. U.S. central daylight time (2143 GMT) on Wednesday and at 5:24 a.m. central daylight time (1024 GMT) on Thursday.

“The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missiles launched from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America,” O‘Donnell said in a statement.

South Korea’s defense ministry said North Korea fired what appeared to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile on Thursday but it crashed seconds after the test launch.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.