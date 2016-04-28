U.S. says it detected two attempted North Korean missile launches

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Strategic Command said on Thursday it had tracked two attempted missile launches by North Korea since Wednesday evening, neither of which posed a threat to North America.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Martin O‘Donnell, a STRATCOM spokesman, said Strategic Command detected and tracked ”what we assess were attempted North Korean missile launches at 4:43 p.m. U.S. central daylight time (2143 GMT) on Wednesday and at 5:24 a.m. central daylight time (1024 GMT) on Thursday.

“The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missiles launched from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America,” O‘Donnell said in a statement.

South Korea’s defense ministry said North Korea fired what appeared to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile on Thursday but it crashed seconds after the test launch.