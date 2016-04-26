FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to eye 'other' options if North Korea continues nuclear activity: State Department
April 26, 2016 / 6:59 PM / a year ago

U.S. to eye 'other' options if North Korea continues nuclear activity: State Department

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department urged North Korea on Tuesday to refrain from actions that destabilize the region and said it would consider “other” options if Pyongyang continued its nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner made the comment at a briefing after being asked about reports that North Korea may be planning more nuclear or missile tests.

Toner noted the United Nations had recently imposed some of its toughest sanctions on Pyongyang over its testing.

“We’re going to look at other options as we move forward if North Korea continues with this kind of behavior,” he said, declining to elaborate on what other steps Washington may be considering.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
