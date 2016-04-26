U.S. to eye 'other' options if North Korea continues nuclear activity: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department urged North Korea on Tuesday to refrain from actions that destabilize the region and said it would consider “other” options if Pyongyang continued its nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner made the comment at a briefing after being asked about reports that North Korea may be planning more nuclear or missile tests.

Toner noted the United Nations had recently imposed some of its toughest sanctions on Pyongyang over its testing.

“We’re going to look at other options as we move forward if North Korea continues with this kind of behavior,” he said, declining to elaborate on what other steps Washington may be considering.