U.S. State Dept. condemns North Korea missile test

SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department condemned North Korea's firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday and said the missile test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"We call on North Korea to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments," the State Department said in a statement.

The United States was monitoring the situation in close coordination with regional allies and partners, it said.