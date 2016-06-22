U.S. State Dept says not aware of any change in South Korea missile-defense talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it was not aware of any changes in the discussions with South Korea over the deployment of THAAD missile defense systems there since North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches.

"We can confirm that the DPRK launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, referring to North Korea by its acronym. He said he was not aware of any changes in the consultations with South Korea over the anti-missile systems.