North Korea missile fell into sea, no threat to North America: U.S. Strategic Command

(Reuters) - The U.S. Strategic Command said on Saturday it had tracked what it believed was a KN-11 submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from North Korea's east coast port of Sinpo, which then fell into the sea between the North and Japan.

The command said in a statement the missile was tracked over the Sea of Japan, "where initial indications are it fell". The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America, it said.

The Sea of Japan is known as the East Sea in South Korea.