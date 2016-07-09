FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
North Korea missile fell into sea, no threat to North America: U.S. Strategic Command
July 9, 2016 / 6:09 AM / a year ago

North Korea missile fell into sea, no threat to North America: U.S. Strategic Command

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Strategic Command said on Saturday it had tracked what it believed was a KN-11 submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from North Korea's east coast port of Sinpo, which then fell into the sea between the North and Japan.

The command said in a statement the missile was tracked over the Sea of Japan, "where initial indications are it fell". The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America, it said.

The Sea of Japan is known as the East Sea in South Korea.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
