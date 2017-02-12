Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
PALM BEACH, Fla. North Korea's test launch of a ballistic missile was absolutely unacceptable, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a joint news conference on Saturday with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast early on Sunday, South Korea's military said, the first time the isolated state has tested such a device since Trump's election.
The test came a day after Abe's summit meeting with Trump, during which Trump confirmed the US commitment to the security of Japan.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.