Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida U.S., February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PALM BEACH, Fla. North Korea's test launch of a ballistic missile was absolutely unacceptable, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a joint news conference on Saturday with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast early on Sunday, South Korea's military said, the first time the isolated state has tested such a device since Trump's election.

The test came a day after Abe's summit meeting with Trump, during which Trump confirmed the US commitment to the security of Japan.

