Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile to reporters, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers are seen in front of a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks to reporters at Defense Ministry in Tokyo on May 21, 2017, following North Korea's latest missile launch. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on May 21, 2017, following North Korea's latest missile launch. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that he wants to raise the issue of North Korean missile launches at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Italy this month.

"I would like to have a thorough discussion about this at the G7 summit," Abe told reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile around 0759 GMT from its west coast towards the Sea of Japan, and it likely landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's top government spokesman said earlier.

