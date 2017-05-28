FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Japan will take steps with U.S. to deter North Korea: PM Abe
#World News
May 28, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 3 months ago

Japan will take steps with U.S. to deter North Korea: PM Abe

File Picture: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pays his respects to Japanese navy sailors killed and buried in Malta during World War One, at the military cemetery in Kalkara, Malta, May 27, 2017.Mark Zammit Cordina

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and vowed action along with other nations to deter Pyongyang's repeated provocations.

"As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the international community," Abe told reporters in brief televised remarks. "Working with the United States, we will take specific action to deter North Korea."

Abe said Japan will make utmost efforts to protect its people, while staying in close touch with South Korea and other countries.

Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Lincoln Feast

