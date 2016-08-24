FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM says North Korea missile launch 'unforgivable', threat to security
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 12:23 AM / a year ago

Japan PM says North Korea missile launch 'unforgivable', threat to security

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday North Korea's latest missile launch was "unforgivable" and posed a grave threat to Japan's security, adding his government had lodged a stern protest against its isolated neighbor.

"This poses a grave threat to Japan's security, and is an unforgivable act that damages regional peace and stability markedly," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's residence.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast early on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a string of missile launches in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

