Japan PM says North Korea missile launch 'unforgivable', threat to security

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday North Korea's latest missile launch was "unforgivable" and posed a grave threat to Japan's security, adding his government had lodged a stern protest against its isolated neighbor.

"This poses a grave threat to Japan's security, and is an unforgivable act that damages regional peace and stability markedly," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's residence.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast early on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a string of missile launches in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.