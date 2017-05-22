SEOUL South Korea said on Monday North Korea appeared to have secured "meaningful data" from its latest missile test on Sunday, when it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities believe North Korea has secured meaningful data in enhancing the credibility of its missile technology," said Roh Jae-cheon, a spokesman for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Roh said further verification was needed to determine whether the North had mastered the re-entry technology for missile warheads that it has claimed.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)