SEOUL The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 550 kilometers (342 miles) and appeared to have been of the Rodong medium-range class or another, new type, a South Korean military source told Reuters.

The missile flew about 500 kilometers and into the sea east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)