Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
SEOUL The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 550 kilometers (342 miles) and appeared to have been of the Rodong medium-range class or another, new type, a South Korean military source told Reuters.
The missile flew about 500 kilometers and into the sea east of the Korean peninsula, South Korea said.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.