U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election program
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
SEOUL North Korea said it will make a major announcement on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. (2.30 a.m. ET), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korean and U.S. officials said.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the military was analyzing the missile with the possibility that it may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile-class rocket.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul on Monday, making a doomed last stand in their former Iraqi stronghold.