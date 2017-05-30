FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 3 months ago

South Korea says conducted joint drills with U.S. B-1B strategic bomber

FILE PHOTO: A pair of B-1B Lancer bombers soar over Wyoming in an undated file photo. Staff Sgt. Steve Thurow/U.S. Air Force/Handout viaFile photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it had conducted a joint drill with a U.S. supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber after North Korea's state media earlier accused the United States of staging a drill to practise dropping nuclear bombs on the Korean peninsula.

Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the South Korean defense ministry, said the exercise took place on Monday but declined to give further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea's state media said the B-1B bomber flew over South Korea to stage "a nuclear bomb dropping drill".

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

