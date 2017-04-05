FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China sees no link between North Korea missile launch and Xi-Trump meeting
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 5 months ago

China sees no link between North Korea missile launch and Xi-Trump meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it saw no link between North Korea's latest missile launch and an upcoming meeting between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular press briefing, after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast just a day before the U.S.-China presidential summit.

China also urged all relevant parties to practise restraint and to refrain from escalating the situation, Hua said, when asked about the launch.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen

