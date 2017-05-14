FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls for restraint after North Korea missile launch
May 14, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 3 months ago

China calls for restraint after North Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on Sunday for restraint and for no party to do anything to exacerbate tension after North Korea fired a ballistic missile in defiance of calls to rein in its weapons program.

"Relevant Security Council resolutions have clear rules about North Korea using ballistic missile technology to carry out launches. China opposes relevant launch activities by North Korea that are contrary to Security Council resolutions," China's foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"At present the situation on the peninsula is complex and sensitive, and all relevant parties should exercise restraint and do nothing to further worsen regional tensions."

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

