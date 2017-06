Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, in this file photo dated January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China urged all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint on Monday after North Korea said it successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing, while reiterating that China opposed North Korea's missile activities, which run counter to U.N. resolutions.

North Korea conduced its latest missile test on Sunday.

