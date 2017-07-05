Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 evacuated due to suspect bag
LONDON Manchester Airport said on Wednesday that its Terminal 3 building was being evacuated due to a potential issue with a bag, which was being investigated.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged North Korea not to violate U.N. Security Council resolutions after the North said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could carry a large nuclear warhead.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing, also reiterated a call for calm and restraint.
DUBAI Qatar faces further isolation and possible expulsion from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) if its response to a list of demands made nearly two weeks ago is not satisfactory, state-backed Gulf media said on Wednesday.