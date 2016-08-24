FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
North Korea missile test likely a response to U.S. drills: China's Xinhua
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

North Korea missile test likely a response to U.S. drills: China's Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korea's firing of a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday could be seen as a "tit-for-tat move" in response to recent U.S.-South Korean military drills, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said in an English-language commentary.

"Washington and Seoul are playing a dangerous game. They are holding a wolf by the ears in the hope that their sabre-rattling would deter the DPRK," Xinhua said, referring to North Korea's official name.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
