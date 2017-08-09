FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 3 days ago

China urges calm over North Korea

A man takes a photo in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2017.Issei Kato

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged calm on Wednesday after North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".

China calls on all parties to avoid any words or actions that might escalate the situation and make even greater efforts to resolve the issue via talks, the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

