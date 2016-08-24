FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says opposes anything that causes Korean tensions
August 24, 2016 / 6:12 AM / a year ago

China says opposes anything that causes Korean tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se while they wait for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes North Korea's nuclear missile program as well as any words or deeds that cause tension on the Korean peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Wednesday.

The comments were carried on the website of China's foreign ministry. They follow North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine earlier on Wednesday that flew about 500 km (310 miles) towards Japan.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
