FILE PHOTO - A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense...

WASHINGTON The United States has told China that Washington's deployment of the anti-missile defense system THAAD in South Korea is a defensive measure against North Korean threats and does not pose a threat to China, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We have been very clear in our conversations with China that this is not meant to be a threat, and is not a threat, to them or any other power in the region," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a news briefing.

