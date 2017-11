BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy will visit North Korea from Nov. 17, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Special representative Song Tao, the head of the ruling Communist Party’s external affairs department, will make the visit, Xinhua said.