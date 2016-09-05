European Union calls for end to North Korean ballistic missile program

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea must end its "illegal" ballistic missile program that only serves to worsen tensions in the region, the European Union said on Monday after Pyongyang's latest missile launches.

North Korea "must halt all missile launches using ballistic missile technology and abandon its ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," the European union said in a statement.

The EU said what it called illegal actions "serve no purpose other than increase tensions to the detriment of all."

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday.