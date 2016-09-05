FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European Union calls for end to North Korean ballistic missile program
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 1:22 PM / a year ago

European Union calls for end to North Korean ballistic missile program

Passengers watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, September 5, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea must end its "illegal" ballistic missile program that only serves to worsen tensions in the region, the European Union said on Monday after Pyongyang's latest missile launches.

North Korea "must halt all missile launches using ballistic missile technology and abandon its ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," the European union said in a statement.

The EU said what it called illegal actions "serve no purpose other than increase tensions to the detriment of all."

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Gabriela Baczynska

