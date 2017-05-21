Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
SEOUL A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and was believed to have landed in waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said.
South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea and the United States were conducting close-up analysis of the launch.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by)
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
PARIS French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.