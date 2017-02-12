FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
France condemns Pyongyang for missile firing
#World News
February 12, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 6 months ago

France condemns Pyongyang for missile firing

Women walk past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 12, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.

"France condemns the missile strike that was conducted by North Korea on Feb. 12 in violation of resolutions of the United Nations' security council," the ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a short statement on Sunday.

"France reaffirms its solidarity with its partners in Asia-Pacific whose security is threatened by the North Korean nuclear and ballistic program," it said.

The Trump administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Toby Chopra

