SEOUL North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, and it was capable of hitting anywhere in the world.

The Hwasong-14 missile reached an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) and hit its target precisely after flying for 39 minutes, the North's state television said.

