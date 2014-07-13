North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into eastern waters: Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea on Sunday fired two ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, prompting Japan to lodge a protest with Pyongyang, the Japanese government said.

The missiles, launched between 1:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. (12.20 p.m. EDT and 12.30 p.m. EDT on Saturday) from somewhere near Kaesong in southwestern North Korea, flew about 500 km (310 miles) before splashing into waters separating Japan and the Korean peninsula, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

“This is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. “The government made a protest through diplomatic channels in Beijing.”

There were no damages or casualties from the firing, Suga said.

North Korea’s missile launch comes after a similar firing of short-range missiles on Wednesday, following a pact between the two countries, in which Tokyo lifted some of its sanctions in return for Pyongyang’s decision to resume a probe into the fate of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 80s.