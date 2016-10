WASHINGTON A failed attempt by North Korea to launch a missile was detected at 5:00 p.m. CDT/2200 GMT on Wednesday from the northwestern city of Kusong, U.S. Strategic Command said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America, U.S. Strategic Command said in a statement, adding that it was presumed to be a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile.

