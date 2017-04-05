Japanese PM says further provocative action is possible from North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday further provocative action is possible from North Korea after the reclusive state earlier fired another ballistic missile.

Abe told reporters Japan would cooperate closely with the United States and South Korea to protect people's lives and well-being.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its east coast into the sea off the peninsula, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's arms program.