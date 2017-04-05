FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Japanese PM says further provocative action is possible from North Korea
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 5 months ago

Japanese PM says further provocative action is possible from North Korea

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016.Yuya Shino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday further provocative action is possible from North Korea after the reclusive state earlier fired another ballistic missile.

Abe told reporters Japan would cooperate closely with the United States and South Korea to protect people's lives and well-being.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its east coast into the sea off the peninsula, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's arms program.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait

