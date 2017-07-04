U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election program
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he plans to ask Chinese and Russian top leaders to play a more constructive role in dealing with the North Korea and its weapons development program at this week's G20 summit in Germany.
Abe's comment comes after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile from its western region into the sea off its east coast.
"Leaders of the world will gather at the G20 meeting. I would like to strongly call for solidarity of the international community on the North Korean issue," Abe told reporters.
"I'm also planning to ask (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to play a more constructive role."
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul on Monday, making a doomed last stand in their former Iraqi stronghold.