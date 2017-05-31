FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM says he wants to work with China to resolve North Korea crisis
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 3 months ago

Japan PM says he wants to work with China to resolve North Korea crisis

China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi (C) is surrounded by media after meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not in picture) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2017.Issei Kato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told China's top diplomat on Wednesday that he would like to work with China to try to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

"To resolve this problem peacefully, we would like to work with China, which has strong influence (over North Korea)," Abe said at the outset of a meeting with Yang Jiechi.

In return, Yang told Abe that he hoped all parties play a constructive role in resolving the issue.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

