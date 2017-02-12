Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
TOKYO Japan will make a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic routes via China, its top cabinet official said on Sunday, after the isolated state fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast.
Speaking to reporters, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said North Korea's missile launch, timed to coincide with a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was a clear act of provocation to Japan and the region.
As Pyongyang's main diplomatic ally, China is key to any effort to rein in North Korea's missile program.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.