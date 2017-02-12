Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks to media during a news conference after the reports on the launch of a North Korean missile, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 12, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks to the media after North Korea's missile launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks to the media after North Korea's missile launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (C) speaks to the media after North Korea's missile launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks to the media after North Korea's missile launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks to the media after North Korea's missile launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan will make a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic routes via China, its top cabinet official said on Sunday, after the isolated state fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said North Korea's missile launch, timed to coincide with a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was a clear act of provocation to Japan and the region.

As Pyongyang's main diplomatic ally, China is key to any effort to rein in North Korea's missile program.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)