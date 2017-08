TOKYO (Reuters) - Missiles fired by North Korea on Monday landed in waters as close as 300 km (186 miles) to Japan's northwest coast, Japan's Minister of Defence said.

Three of four missiles launched by North Korea landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, 300-350 km from the Oga Peninsula in Akita prefecture, Tomomi Inada said in Tokyo.

(This version of the story corrects to northwest coast from northeast in first paragraph.)