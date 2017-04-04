FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan protests over 'extremely problematic' North Korea missile launch
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 5 months ago

Japan protests over 'extremely problematic' North Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea's latest missile launch on Wednesday was "extremely problematic", and Japan had lodged a strong protest over its nuclear-armed neighbor, Japan's top government spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan absolutely can not tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its east coast into the sea off the Peninsula, South Korea's military said, a day ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's arms program.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Lincoln Feast

