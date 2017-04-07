FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to extend unilateral sanctions against North Korea
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 4 months ago

Japan to extend unilateral sanctions against North Korea

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has decided to extend unilateral sanctions against North Korea by two years, Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday.

Tokyo will continue its prohibition of all trade between Japan and North Korea and ban on all North Korean ships from entering Japanese ports, Kyodo News reported earlier.

North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest it has test-fired in recent months.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

