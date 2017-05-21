Dozens killed or wounded in attack on Afghanistan police headquarters
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.
TOKYO Japan has strongly protested to North Korea about the ballistic missile launch it conducted on Sunday as Tokyo cannot tolerate its repeated acts of provocation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
Suga said the missile was launched around 1659 JST (0759 GMT) from North Korea's west coast towards the Sea of Japan and it likely landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, without causing damages to ships and airplanes.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.
LISBON A forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday, in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.