Japan: monitoring North Korea missile moves with 'great interest'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is always gathering and analyzing information on movements concerning North Korea’s missiles with “great interest”, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference the government would continue to cooperate with nations such as the United States and South Korea to urge North Korea to refrain from “provocative action” and comply with UN resolutions.

North Korea may be preparing to launch a long-range missile over the next week, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed Japanese government official.