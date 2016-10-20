Japan condemns North Korea's failed missile launch

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday Tokyo condemns North Korea's failed missile launch and is lodging a stern protest against Pyongyang for the action.

His comment comes after U.S. Strategic Command said a failed attempt by North Korea to launch a missile was detected at 2200 GMT on Wednesday from the northwestern city of Kusong, adding it was presumed to be a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile.

"The Japanese government is protesting to North Korea through our embassy in Beijing, while condemning it strongly," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

North Korea, which conducted its fifth nuclear blast on Sept. 9, is already under heavy international sanctions over its missile and nuclear tests.