10 months ago
Japan condemns North Korea's failed missile launch
#World News
October 20, 2016 / 2:24 AM / 10 months ago

Japan condemns North Korea's failed missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday Tokyo condemns North Korea's failed missile launch and is lodging a stern protest against Pyongyang for the action.

His comment comes after U.S. Strategic Command said a failed attempt by North Korea to launch a missile was detected at 2200 GMT on Wednesday from the northwestern city of Kusong, adding it was presumed to be a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile.

"The Japanese government is protesting to North Korea through our embassy in Beijing, while condemning it strongly," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

North Korea, which conducted its fifth nuclear blast on Sept. 9, is already under heavy international sanctions over its missile and nuclear tests.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
